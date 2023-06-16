Fri. Jun 16th, 2023

    News

    Top economist Mohamed El-Erian is excited about AI, saying the technology is an ‘equalizer’ – but warns overconsumption can cause havoc

    By

    Jun 14, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , , ,
    Top economist Mohamed El-Erian is excited about AI, saying the technology is an ‘equalizer’ – but warns overconsumption can cause havoc

    Mohamed El-Erian.

    Fred Prouser/Reuters

    Top economist Mohamed El-Erian is excited about AI – but warned of risks that come with the groundbreaking technology. 
    “Like every innovation, you get two reactions. The first reaction is you get a balance of excitement and anxiety,” he said. 
    El-Erian said AI can hugely benefit developing economies, but overconsumption could cause havoc. 

    Renowned economist Mohamed El-Erian is excited about artificial intelligence – but warned that overconsumption of the technology can lead to chaos. 

    Speaking in a CNN interview on Tuesday, the former PIMCO chief said AI is more of an “equalizer” given its low barrier of entry, which could be highly beneficial for low-income groups and developing economies. But there are also risks that come along with such easy accessibility. 

    “Like every innovation, you get two reactions. The first reaction is you get a balance of excitement and anxiety. Excitement at what this technology allows, and generative AI allows a lot of customization in education, but also fear as to what it enables,” El-Erian said, adding that the onset of a calculator sparked concern that people would lose the ability of mental arithmetic. 

    “By reducing a barrier to entry, which AI does in a very powerful manner, people overproduce it and overconsume it,” he added. 

    “But I’m generally excited. I’m excited because AI is an equalizer more than it is an un-equalizer. It can provide a lot more opportunity for people, both the lower income groups within the western economy, but especially those in developing countries,” El-Erian said. 

    He warned against overusing AI so that it doesn’t create “havoc and bad things,” El-Erian added. 

    AI has seen much hype since the successful debut of OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The investor frenzy around technology stocks it’s fueled has helped lift the Nasdaq by a staggering 37% so far this year, and boosted the wealth of several tech leaders

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    News

    🔴 Live: African leaders arrive in Ukraine in self-proclaimed bid to broker peace

    Jun 16, 2023
    News

    Ryanair fired its chief pilot after an investigation found he harassed junior female pilots and altered flight schedules to fly alongside them, reports say

    Jun 16, 2023
    News

    How to watch The Ashes live stream online for free from anywhere

    Jun 16, 2023

    You missed

    News

    🔴 Live: African leaders arrive in Ukraine in self-proclaimed bid to broker peace

    Jun 16, 2023
    News

    Ryanair fired its chief pilot after an investigation found he harassed junior female pilots and altered flight schedules to fly alongside them, reports say

    Jun 16, 2023
    News

    How to watch The Ashes live stream online for free from anywhere

    Jun 16, 2023
    News

    Top GOP Senate Recruit Faces Lawsuit Over Wild Plane Crash

    Jun 16, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy