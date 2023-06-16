Fri. Jun 16th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Radio Lebanon wins Arab Media Excellence Award

    By

    Jun 14, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – Radio Lebanon wonnbsp;the Arab Media Excellence Award in its seventh session, based on the memorandum of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States.

    ldquo;Radio Lebanonrdquo; won in the category of ldquo;Best Radio Awareness Flashrdquo; under the title ldquo;Donrsquo;t Waste Foodrdquo;. It was prepared and performed by Nada Kouatly, head of the Variety and Drama Programs Department, and directed by Tony Mourani.

    It is to note that the awards will be distributed in a special ceremony that will be held on the sidelines of the Council of Arab Ministers of Information, taking place from June 19 till 21, 2023.

    By

