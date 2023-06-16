Fri. Jun 16th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Xi hails establishment of ‘China-Palestine strategic’ ties

    By

    Jun 14, 2023 , , ,

    NNA -nbsp;Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that his country was establishing quot;strategicquot; relations with Palestinians ahead of talks with leader Mahmud Abbas in Beijing.

    Abbas will be in the Chinese capital until Friday, Beijing has said, on his fifth official visit to the world#39;s second-largest economy.

    quot;Facing a century of global changes and new developments to the situation in the Middle East, China is ready to strengthen coordination and cooperation with the Palestinian side,quot; said Xi during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People.

    quot;Today, we will jointly announce the establishment of a China-Palestine strategic partnership, which will be an important milestone in the history of bilateral relations,quot; added Xi.

    Abbas arrived in Beijing on Monday to hold talks with top Chinese leaders including President Xi and Premier Li Qiang. — AFP

    By

