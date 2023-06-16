US confirms Blinken trip to Beijing to ‘responsibly manage’ ties

NNA -nbsp;The United States confirmed Wednesday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken has rescheduled a rare visit to Beijing for this weekend, seeking to quot;responsibly managequot; tense ties.

quot;Blinken will meet with senior PRC officials where he will discuss the importance of maintaining open lines of communication to responsibly manage the US-PRC relationship,quot; State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said, referring to the People#39;s Republic of China. — AFP

