Fri. Jun 16th, 2023

    US confirms Blinken trip to Beijing to ‘responsibly manage’ ties

    Jun 14, 2023

    NNA -nbsp;The United States confirmed Wednesday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken has rescheduled a rare visit to Beijing for this weekend, seeking to quot;responsibly managequot; tense ties.

    quot;Blinken will meet with senior PRC officials where he will discuss the importance of maintaining open lines of communication to responsibly manage the US-PRC relationship,quot; State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said, referring to the People#39;s Republic of China. — AFP

