NNA – Lebanese Forces party leader, Samir Geagea, on Wednesday said via his Twitter account: ldquo;Had the second voting round taken place today, as per the norms, we would have now had a President of the Republic. What happened in Parliament, far from the details, is a real and effective obstruction, not only of today#39;s session, but of the entire presidential elections.rdquo;

