NNA – Caretaker Minister of the Displaced, Issam Sharafeddine, on Wednesday received in his office at the ministry, the Chargeacute; d#39;Affaires of the Syrian Embassy in Lebanon, Ali Dagman.

Discussions reportedly touched on the displaced Syriansrsquo; dossier and on Minister Sharafeddinersquo;s upcoming visit to Damascus at the end of this week.

