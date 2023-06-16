Woman Pushed Ex to Suicide With Dark Messages: DA

Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office

A Pennsylvania woman’s “heinous and graphic” messages sent to her estranged boyfriend encouraged him to kill himself, prosecutors say, before he took his own life.

Mandie Reusch, 35, has been charged with aiding suicide and harassment, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said Tuesday. A criminal complaint filed by state police included disturbing details of the messages Reusch allegedly wrote to Kevin Metzger, 37, in the days leading up to his death.

“Mr. Metzger may still be here today if those messages did not influence and encourage him to take his own life,” Ziccarelli said in a statement. “These messages from Mr. Metzger’s estranged girlfriend were continuous and unrelenting for months, until it finally stopped when the victim took his own life.”

