Fri. Jun 16th, 2023

    News

    Woman Pushed Ex to Suicide With Dark Messages: DA

    By

    Jun 14, 2023 , , ,
    Woman Pushed Ex to Suicide With Dark Messages: DA

    Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office

    A Pennsylvania woman’s “heinous and graphic” messages sent to her estranged boyfriend encouraged him to kill himself, prosecutors say, before he took his own life.

    Mandie Reusch, 35, has been charged with aiding suicide and harassment, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said Tuesday. A criminal complaint filed by state police included disturbing details of the messages Reusch allegedly wrote to Kevin Metzger, 37, in the days leading up to his death.

    “Mr. Metzger may still be here today if those messages did not influence and encourage him to take his own life,” Ziccarelli said in a statement. “These messages from Mr. Metzger’s estranged girlfriend were continuous and unrelenting for months, until it finally stopped when the victim took his own life.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    🔴 Live: African leaders arrive in Ukraine in self-proclaimed bid to broker peace

    Jun 16, 2023
    News

    Ryanair fired its chief pilot after an investigation found he harassed junior female pilots and altered flight schedules to fly alongside them, reports say

    Jun 16, 2023
    News

    How to watch The Ashes live stream online for free from anywhere

    Jun 16, 2023

    You missed

    News

    🔴 Live: African leaders arrive in Ukraine in self-proclaimed bid to broker peace

    Jun 16, 2023
    News

    Ryanair fired its chief pilot after an investigation found he harassed junior female pilots and altered flight schedules to fly alongside them, reports say

    Jun 16, 2023
    News

    How to watch The Ashes live stream online for free from anywhere

    Jun 16, 2023
    News

    Top GOP Senate Recruit Faces Lawsuit Over Wild Plane Crash

    Jun 16, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy