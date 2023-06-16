Donald Trump Is About to Have His Wile E. Coyote Moment

Donald Trump is rapidly approaching his Wile E. Coyote moment.

You know the one I mean, when the constantly scheming but dim-witted Looney Tunes predator races off a cliff only to realize, moments later, that there’s nothing beneath him but a canyon floor far below.

This is what is happening to Trump. He’s churning along confident that the MAGA rocket-pack that has boosted his political career for the past seven years will continue to carry him forward, intimidating his rivals, and guaranteeing him political relevance and all the grift that goes with it.

