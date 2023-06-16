Tesla future models are expected to be the Roadster, Semi, and Cybertruck. Here’s what’s coming in 2023.

Tesla’s Cybertruck is just one of the models that drivers are waiting on.

Tesla

Tesla fans are patiently waiting on several future models, including a pickup, semi-truck, a supercar, and a self-driving taxi.

Many of these vehicles have already faced long delays.

The long-delayed Tesla Cybertruck will finally go into mass production in late 2023.

The pickup truck is one of several Tesla models that fans are patiently waiting on, including a semi-truck, a supercar, and a self-driving taxi. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has also floated the possibility of a cheaper vehicle, an ATV, and a van.

Many of these vehicles have already faced long delays, and there’s no telling exactly when — or if — they’ll come to market. But that hasn’t stopped Musk from musing about their designs and wacky Tesla features.

Cybertruck

Tesla’s Cybertruck

Frederic J. Brown/AFP

Tesla made a splash when it unveiled the funky-looking Cybertruck pickup at an event 2019 — and not for all the right reasons. First, the truck’s windows were advertised as armored but broke twice during an on-stage demonstration. Some onlookers couldn’t get over its weird design.

The first Cybertrucks are set to be delivered later in 2023, Elon Musk told shareholders in May. It’s not clear how many refundable, $100 deposits Tesla has taken for the truck.

Some fun facts about the pickup, according to Musk:

It will be able to serve briefly as a Cybertruck boatThere will be a four-motor Cybertruck version that can spin in place like a tank.Musk also said the truck won’t have door handlesAnd that its side mirrors will be removable.

“We had to invent a whole new set of manufacturing techniques in order to build an exoskeleton-based car instead of an endoskeleton-based car,” Musk told shareholders at Tesla’s annual meeting in May 2023. “I think the product, if anything, is better than expectations.”

Roadster

Tesla Roadster.

Tesla

Tesla started out with a two-seater sports car called the Roadster. Now it’s bringing it back as a supercar that promises to hit 60 mph in under two seconds and drive 620 miles on a full charge.

Musk has said it will have cold-air thrusters that will boost acceleration and enable the Roadster to hover short distances.

When the Roadster debuted in 2017, Tesla said it would be on the road by 2020. More recently, Musk said the next-generation Roadster will “hopefully start production” in 2024. As of June, Tesla is taking refundable $5,000 deposits in 2023 with $45,000 due within 10 days to secure your place in line.

Semi

Tesla recalled some of its semi trucks this week.

Andy Alfaro/The Modesto Bee/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Tesla revealed the Semi in 2017 with lofty goals to revolutionize long-haul trucking.

In December 2022, it delivered the first Tesla Semi trucks to Pepsi, three years behind schedule, as part of its pilot production. The Semi, built at Tesla’s factory in Nevada, will be able to travel up to 500 miles on a full charge, Tesla claims. On an earnings call in October 2022, Musk clarified that that range estimate accounts for cargo.

Tesla says the Semi will recoup 70% of its range in 30 minutes when plugged into a fast-charger and that. thetruck’s three motors will provide 0-60 acceleration in 20 seconds, fully loaded.

In March 2023, Tesla issued a recall on 35 of the Semis due to a fault in the parking brake that could cause it to roll. There have also been numerous reports of the Tesla trucks breaking down on the road.

Robotaxi

Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the company’s Cyber Rodeo event in Austin, Texas.

SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

Tesla first teased the idea of a robotaxi in 2019, when he told investors there would be 1 million of them on the roads by years’ end. Of course, that didn’t pan out, and Tesla Autopilot is still stuck at Level 2 autonomy by automation industry standards while other companies have made progress into Level 3 automation and beyond.

Details have been scant about how the robotaxi will actually look like work in practice.

“The robotaxi terminology can be a bit confusing, because that’s sort of like a generic term for our next-generation vehicle,” Musk said on an earnings call in April 2022. “And we obviously are working on next-generation vehicle. That’s going to be very compelling. This is just not the time to talk about it in details, the product. So we internally call it robotaxi.”

Small, $25,000 car

Elon Musk announces a future $25,000 EV at Tesla’s Sept. 22 “Battery Day” event.

Tesla on YouTube

In 2020, Musk said the company was working on a $25,000 Tesla car that would be available “about three years from now.”

But Musk squashed hopes that the budget model was imminent when he said in January that Tesla had shelved the lower-priced-car project.

Then on Tesla’s Q3 earnings call in October 2022, Musk renewed speculation about the cheap vehicle when he mentioned that Tesla’s next vehicle platform will be smaller and cost about half as much as that of the Model 3 and Model Y. He said sales of that future model will quickly dwarf all other Tesla vehicles combined.

It’s unclear whether Musk was referring to the same $25,000 car he mentioned before or the robotaxi, but he has reiterated that a more-affordable car is an important goal for Tesla.

Cyberquad

Tesla Cybertruck and Cyberquad.

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Tesla revealed the Cyberquad ATV at the same time as the Cybertruck but hasn’t said much about it since. (It did briefly sell a kids Cybersquad version for $1,900, which has now been recalled.) According to Musk, the adult model will go on sale alongside the Cybertruck as an option.

Tesla Van

Tesla’s cars range in price from around $40,000 to $150,000

Tesla

On a few different occasions, Musk has mentioned the potential for a Tesla van. On Joe Rogan’s podcast last year, Musk said it could be powered by built-in solar panels.

2 new unknown products

Elon Musk teased two new Tesla vehiclesvehicles at the company’s annual shareholder meeting in May 2023 but didn’t say what they will be. Musk said Tesla will “probably” sell at least 5 million units annually of the two models combined.

“Both the design of the products and the manufacturing techniques are head and shoulders above anything else that is present in the industry,” he said.

