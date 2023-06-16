Army Soldier Busted Trying to Help ISIS Kill Americans Pleads Guilty

Department of Justice

A 22-year-old former U.S. Army soldier is staring down decades in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to trying to help ISIS ambush and murder Americans in the Middle East and New York City.

Cole Bridges, also known as Cole Gonzales, pleaded guilty in a New York federal court to charges of attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization and attempting to murder U.S. military service members.

“Bridges’ traitorous conduct was a betrayal of his comrades and his country,” said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams of the Southern District of New York in a statement.

