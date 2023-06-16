Fri. Jun 16th, 2023

    News

    Army Soldier Busted Trying to Help ISIS Kill Americans Pleads Guilty

    By

    Jun 14, 2023 , , , , ,
    Army Soldier Busted Trying to Help ISIS Kill Americans Pleads Guilty

    Department of Justice

    A 22-year-old former U.S. Army soldier is staring down decades in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to trying to help ISIS ambush and murder Americans in the Middle East and New York City.

    Cole Bridges, also known as Cole Gonzales, pleaded guilty in a New York federal court to charges of attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization and attempting to murder U.S. military service members.

    “Bridges’ traitorous conduct was a betrayal of his comrades and his country,” said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams of the Southern District of New York in a statement.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    🔴 Live: African leaders arrive in Ukraine in self-proclaimed bid to broker peace

    Jun 16, 2023
    News

    Ryanair fired its chief pilot after an investigation found he harassed junior female pilots and altered flight schedules to fly alongside them, reports say

    Jun 16, 2023
    News

    How to watch The Ashes live stream online for free from anywhere

    Jun 16, 2023

    You missed

    News

    🔴 Live: African leaders arrive in Ukraine in self-proclaimed bid to broker peace

    Jun 16, 2023
    News

    Ryanair fired its chief pilot after an investigation found he harassed junior female pilots and altered flight schedules to fly alongside them, reports say

    Jun 16, 2023
    News

    How to watch The Ashes live stream online for free from anywhere

    Jun 16, 2023
    News

    Top GOP Senate Recruit Faces Lawsuit Over Wild Plane Crash

    Jun 16, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy