Jun 16th, 2023

    News

    Parents Demand Teacher Who Called Student N-Word Be Fired

    By

    Jun 14, 2023
    Via Facebook

    The parents of a child who was called the N-word by a teacher in Iowa have called on the school board to fire him immediately.

    The 17-year-old’s mother Melinda Carter addressed the Dubuque Community Schools board meeting Monday saying the incident, which was caught on video, has been traumatizing for her and her family.

    “On May 31, our son was the victim of racial discrimination by an employee of the Dubuque Community School District,” she said through tears. “Since this incident at Hempstead High School, we have gone through a range of emotions from disbelief, anger, disappointment, and sadness. Having to sit down with our 17-year-old son and debrief the situation has been traumatizing.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

