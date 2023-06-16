Fri. Jun 16th, 2023

    The Best-Selling Stanley Quencher Is Back in Stock at Amazon

    The Stanley Quencher water bottle went mega-viral in 2022, and quite unexpectedly. After TikTok fell in love with this car-friendly water bottle that keeps your drink cool all day, price gougers snatched up the supply and doubled the price. In fact, the Stanley Quencher proved to be so popular that it even inspired the “de-influencing” trend, which is essentially a backlash to any trendy product that’s deemed to be too basic.

    Well, there’s nothing wrong with being basic—the best people usually are, in my experience—and besides, this Internet sensation is worth the hype. Trend-setting hipsters may have impeccable taste, including an eye for aesthetically pleasing giant water bottles, but are they the type of people you want to go tailgating with? I don’t think so. That’s why no one invites me to go tailgating with them, but that’s another story.

