Fri. Jun 16th, 2023

    News

    Shooting at Japan Army Base Kills Two

    By

    Jun 14, 2023 , ,
    A deadly shooting took place Wednesday at a firing range located on a Japanese army base, where an 18-year-old army trainee shot three fellow soldiers, resulting in the deaths of two of them.

    According to the police, the suspect was apprehended at the scene in Gifu prefecture on charges of attempted murder. During a shooting exercise at the Hino Kihon firing range, the suspect opened fire, targeting the soldiers, officials said.

    The Ground Self Defense Force, commonly known as Japan’s army, confirmed that two of the wounded soldiers succumbed to their injuries after being transported to a hospital.

    Gen. Yasunori Morishita, the Army Chief of Staff, revealed that the suspect had enlisted in the military in April, and the three soldiers who were shot were serving as instructors, assisting him during the shooting exercise.

    An investigation is underway to determine a possible motive.

    By

