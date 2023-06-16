Democrat Los Angeles Councilman Faces Corruption Charges

CALIFORNIA (LACDAO) – Los Angeles Councilmember Curren Price was charged today for having a financial interest in projects that he voted on and having the city pay for medical benefits for his now wife while he was still married to another woman.

“Today’s charges against Councilman Curren Price are the result of a thorough investigation into allegations of public corruption. This alleged conduct undermines the integrity of our government and erodes the public’s trust in our elected officials,” Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said. “We will continue to work tirelessly to root out corruption at all levels and hold accountable those who betray the public’s trust.”

Price was chargedwith five counts of embezzlement of government funds, three counts of perjury and two counts of conflict of interest. Arraignment will be scheduled for a later date.

According to a criminal complaint, Price’s wife allegedly received payments totaling more than $150,000 between 2019 and 2021 from developers before he voted to approve projects. He also is accused of failing to list the money his wife received on government disclosure forms.

Price is prohibited from having a financial interest associated with any project that was before the City Council.

Additionally, Price is charged with receiving about $33,800 in medical coverage for his wife while he was still married to another woman.

The case remains under investigation by the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation.

