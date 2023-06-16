Fri. Jun 16th, 2023

    Subway Vigilante Daniel Penny Indicted for Death of Jordan Neely: Report

    David Dee Delgado/Reuters

    Daniel Penny, the vigilante who choked Jordan Neely to death on a New York City subway train last month, was indicted Wednesday by a Manhattan grand jury, ABC 7 reported.

    The 24-year-old surrendered to police in May on a charge of second-degree manslaughter after horrifying footage revealed Penny placing Neely, a 30-year-old Black homeless man, in a chokehold for several minutes until he passed out. While it is unclear what charges the former U.S. marine will be indicted on, they will be unsealed at his arraignment at a later date.

    The Manhattan Districts Attorney Office did not immediately provide comment to The Daily Beast.

