Watch scientists collect samples from an actively erupting volcano in Hawaii

Halemaʻumaʻu is a crater that is part of Hawaii’s larger Kīlauea volcano.

USGS

Hawaii’s Halemaʻumaʻu crater flooded with fresh lava on the morning of June 7.

Soon after, geologists flew down to the crater floor to collect samples of the fresh lava.

Watch as the scientists walk within inches of the lava lake as it erupts red-hot lava fountains.

It requires a certain set of guts to chopper into the smoking caldera of an erupting volcano. But these geologists have what it takes.

The Halemaʻumaʻu crater floor in this video is located within a larger caldera that is part of the Kīlauea volcano on the island of Hawaii.

On the morning of June 7, fresh vents opened up and flooded the crater with lava. By the time the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologists arrived, the liquid lava had cooled enough to a solid but was still “hot to the touch,” the US Geological Survey described in the YouTube caption.

In the distance, you can see fountains of red-hot lava continuing to erupt to the surface of the massive lava lake:

The crater floor was still erupting fresh, red-hot lava while the scientists collected their samples.

USGS

But fountains of red-hot lava and a giant lava lake didn’t deter these scientists.

They walk within inches of this pile of freshly-cooled lava to collect their samples. No big deal when it’s all in the name of science:

Yes, gloves are important for picking up hot lava.

USGS

These samples will help the scientists better understand the eruptive history of Hawaii’s Kīlauea — the big island’s most active volcano.

This is important since this volcano has a rather turbulent history alternating “between effusive periods (producing lava flows) and explosive periods (producing tephra such as ash),” Big Island Video News reported.

Before returning the samples to the aircraft, one scientist dowsed them with what appears to be water to cool them even more.

Gotta cool down those lava samples before you bring them on an aircraft with you.

USGS

Here’s an even closer look at some of those samples:

These lava samples were collected from the crater ridge.

USGS/K.LYNN

An aerial shot from the chopper shows a glimpse of just how massive the lava lake is as the scientists fly away to analyze their prize.

Halemaʻumaʻu crater floor covered in a lake of freshly-cooled lava.

USGS

Read the original article on Business Insider