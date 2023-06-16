R.I.P. | Houston Police K-9 ‘Aron’ Dies Inside Hot Vehicle

Houston Police Dog Dies After Safety Mechanisms Fail In Hot Car

HOUSTON, Texas -On Monday, a 4-year-old police K-9 named Aron lost his life due to heat exhaustion. Police say Aron was left in an air-conditioned patrol car that unexpectedly shut off while the officer was away from the vehicle.

Police said it is common practice to leave the K-9 in a running, air-conditioned patrol vehicle when the dog is not actively engaged in police work. Upon the handler’s return to the vehicle, it was discovered that the engine had been shut off, and the officer saw Aron distress.

Aron was rushed to an emergency veterinarian clinic but he could not overcome the effects of heat exhaustion and died.

The department said that their vehicles are equipped with systems designed to alert the handler, activate cooling fans, sound the horn, and roll down the car windows if the vehicle shuts down unexpectedly. In this particular instance, those safety measures did not function as intended.

The department expressed its commitment to investigate the circumstances surrounding Aron’s death to determine the cause and prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. As a precautionary measure, all Houston Police Department vehicles used for transporting K-9s will undergo thorough inspections before being deployed again, ensuring the proper functioning of all systems.

The Houston Police Department requested prayers for Aron’s handler and the entire K-9 team as they grieve the loss of their colleague.

