Fri. Jun 16th, 2023

    Pregnant Woman, Unborn Child Killed In ‘Random’ Seattle Shooting

    SEATTLE – A man suspected in the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman in downtown Seattle Tuesday approached her vehicle and indiscriminately opened fire, police said.

    The suspect is currently in custody at a local jail, facing charges of murder, assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

    According to a police report, video evidence shows the suspect shooting into the vehicle of 34-year-old Eina Kwon at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Lenora Street in the Belltown neighborhood at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

    Detectives have determined that there was no prior interaction between Kwon and the suspect before he randomly approached her car and opened fire through the driver’s side window.

    Eyewitnesses guided responding officers to the suspect, who told responding officer , “I did it,” the police report says, per KOMO.

    Kwon, who was 32 weeks pregnant, was transported to the hospital but succumbed to her injuries. Her baby was delivered alive but tragically passed away later in the hospital. An autopsy revealed that Kwon had sustained four gunshot wounds.


    A 37-year-old male passenger who was in the vehicle with Kwon suffered injuries from the shooting and received medical treatment. He was released from the hospital on Wednesday morning.

    When questioned by police regarding the incident, the suspect claimed that he opened fire because he purportedly “saw a gun in the car.” However, detectives stated that this statement contradicts the video evidence of the shooting.

    The suspect’s identity has not been released.

    The post Pregnant Woman, Unborn Child Killed In ‘Random’ Seattle Shooting appeared first on Breaking911.

