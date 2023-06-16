Putin-Like Dictators Have Long Felt the Love From the U.S. Right

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

When it comes to the GOP and Russia, pundits are flummoxed. “Whatever happened to the Republican Party?”

Only 86 of 213 House Republicans even showed up to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s December speech to Congress, and polls now indicate that a majority of Republicans oppose aid to Ukraine. Conservative thought leaders like Tucker Carlson dismissed Zelensky as a “Ukrainian strip club manager.” What in the world is going on?

Didn’t Ronald Reagan tell a Russian leader to “tear down this wall”? Didn’t conservatives make hostility to Russia a hallmark of their foreign policy? How can it be explained?

