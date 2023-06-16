‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Recap: Tamra and Shannon Fight While Dressed Like Flamingos

Randy Shropshire/Bravo

When I think of Shannon Storms Beador at her most entertaining, I see a highlight reel of melodramatic and sidesplitting moments: Shannon acting out her own funeral at a marriage counseling session, Shannon telling cameramen not to follow her after dashing out of a sprinter van, Shannon screaming “This isn’t my plate, you fucking bitch!” in the middle of The Quiet Woman, Shannon telling a dinner party “you will all see the truth!” while being dragged up a flight of stairs.

In 2023, that version of Shannon (probably thanks to her divorce) is nearly gone. Over the past three seasons, I’ve wondered if she has anything left to give aside from being a reliable punching bag for the rest of the women and a perpetual sad sack. However, tonight’s episode of Real Housewives of Orange County reminded me that Shannon has always been kind of an asshole (in an amusing way!)

