Fri. Jun 16th, 2023

    Russia begins trial of captured Ukrainian soldiers, including 8 women who reportedly worked as cooks for their battalion

    Jun 15, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , , ,
    Ukrainian soldiers who were taken prisoner during fighting sit inside a defendant’s glass cage during a hearing at the Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. More than 20 Ukrainian soldiers who were taken prisoner during fighting in Ukraine are facing trial in southern Russia. The captured soldiers were members of the Azov battalion that fought Russian troops in the Sea of Azov port of Mariupol last year.

    (AP Photo)

    More than 20 Ukrainian soldiers are on trial on terrorism charges in Russia.
    The captured soldiers were members of the Azov battalion that fought in the Sea of Azov port of Mariupol last year.
    Eight of the 22 standing trial are reportedly women who worked as cooks.

    MOSCOW (AP) — More than 20 Ukrainian soldiers who were taken prisoner during fighting in Ukraine went on trial in southern Russia on Wednesday.

    The captured soldiers were members of the Azov battalion, an elite Ukrainian armed forces unit that fought Russian troops in the Sea of Azov port of Mariupol. Russia captured Mariupol last year after a three-month battle that reduced most of the city to smoldering ruins.

    The last remaining Ukrainian defenders who holed up at a giant steel mill in Mariupol surrendered to Russian forces in May 2022.

    Russian authorities have designated the Azov battalion as a terrorist group. The defendants are facing charges of involvement in a terrorist organization and taking part in action to overthrow the Russia-backed authorities in the Donetsk region.

    They face sentences ranging from 15 years to life in prison if convicted.

    Of the 24 people who have faced the charges, two have been swapped for Russian prisoners of war as part of a prisoner exchange. Of the remaining 22 defendants facing the trial, eight are women, who reportedly worked as cooks for the Azov battalion.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

