BODYCAM: Florida Man Tracked Down By Cops After Shootout At Truck Stop

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office / Press Release:

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – On June 14, 2023, at approximately 11:43 AM, Deputies responded to the Texaco (Spirit Travel Center) within Lake Panasoffkee, in reference to a shots fired complaint involving a white sedan and a silver sedan. The primary aggressor in today’s shooting appeared to pull into the parking lot at which time the suspect fired towards another vehicle at the pumps, which resulted in an exchange of gunfire from that vehicle by what appears to be multiple people. The primary aggressor then flees in his vehicle which experienced a flat tire from the gunfire. This vehicle then fled to the Planned Pethood nearby where it was located by numerous deputies and blocked in to prevent a pursuit.

The driver, identified as Dequan Scott, has multiple felony warrants and is suspected in an overnight incident in Royal, Scott was taken into custody by law enforcement, EMS was called and he has been transported to the hospital. Scott was shot in the arm with non-life-threatening injuries during the gunfire exchange.

The overnight incident is believed to have involved Scott in which there appeared to be a running gunfight near the Wildwood Community Center. Twenty-six rounds were recovered overnight at the Royal incident. It has not been confirmed that the other parties are the same individuals from today’s incident.

Anyone with information about this case or the identity of the driver of the silver motor vehicle is asked to please contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 352-793-2621 or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline 1-800-423-TIPS(8477). This case is still an active and ongoing investigation, additional information will be limited.

Dequan Scott has the following warrants with additional charges pending:

Two Counts – Possession of Firearm/Ammo by Felon

Two Counts – Grand Theft of Motor Vehicle

Three Counts – DWSLR Habitual 2nd or Subsequent Conviction

Two Counts – Felony Fleeing or Attempting To Elude

Carrying Concealed Firearm

Traffic Methamphetamine 14 Grams Over

Possession of Oxycodone

Possession of MDMA

Possession of Cannabis Over 20 Grams

