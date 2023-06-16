WATCH: Authorities Release Video Showing Officer Fatally Shoot Man On Trolley In San Diego

San Diego, California (SPD) — On Sunday June 04, 2023, at approximately 8:56 p.m., the San Diego Police Department received a radio call of a disturbance involving a male with what was believed to be a firearm on the trolley traveling south towards the San Ysidro Trolley Station. Multiple witnesses saw the suspect with the firearm in his hand and acting erratically. As the trolley arrived at the San Ysidro Trolley Station, passengers began evacuating the trolley car. Two officers arrived and gave the suspect several verbal commands to drop what was believed to be a firearm he was holding in his hand; however, the suspect ignored their commands.

The suspect then began to advance towards the officers and pointed what was believed to be a firearm at them. This prompted one of the officers to fire his department rifle at the suspect, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics were requested and the officers immediately rendered first aid to the suspect, but he succumbed to his injuries. The deceased male in this case has been identified as 19-year-old Mauricio Sanchez Ramos. He previously lived in Ramona, but his most recent residence is unknown. The firearm Ramos used is a Glock replica .177 caliber CO2 BB gun, which shoots metal pellets. The officer involved in the shooting has been identified as Ruben Berton. He was hired by the San Diego Police Department in 2017. He is currently assigned as a patrol officer from the Southern Division.

