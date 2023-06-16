You can use credit card points from Amex, Citi, Capital One, and more to pay for Amazon purchases — but it’s not always the best idea

Our experts answer readers’ credit card questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess credit cards). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

You can redeem Chase, Amex, Citi, Capital One, Discover, Bilt, US Bank, BoA, and Hilton points directly at Amazon checkout — but it’s not always the best idea.

You can significantly reduce your shopping bill by redeeming credit card rewards on Amazon.

Many popular currencies participate, such as Chase Ultimate Rewards® and Amex Membership Rewards.

We don’t usually recommend using points this way because they can be worth much more for travel.

Amazon makes it simple to redeem many rewards currencies from the best credit cards at checkout to offset your balance. We almost never recommend using your points this way, but it can make sense for you if you don’t plan to travel in the near future.

This is also a good strategy if you have a small points balance you won’t otherwise use. And it can make Amazon Prime Day deals even sweeter if you use points to discount or pay for your purchase.

Here’s everything you need to know about using credit card points on Amazon purchases.

How to Use Points on Amazon

When you link a loyalty program to your Amazon account, Amazon may change your default payment method to points. This can be devastating if you’re not paying attention and lose a large portion of points you had intended to save for travel.

Amazon Shop With Points Participating Programs

Chase Ultimate Rewards PointsAmex Membership Rewards PointsCiti ThankYou PointsCapital One MilesDiscover RewardsBilt Rewards PointsUS Bank RewardsBank of America Rewards

Use Chase Points on Amazon

When you redeem Chase Ultimate Rewards points with Amazon, you’ll receive a value of 0.8 cents per point. Still, if you plan to use your points through Amazon, your best bet is to simply make your purchase with an eligible Chase card and then redeem your points for a statement credit later at a rate of 1 cent each.

Insider’s estimated value of Chase Ultimate Rewards points for travel: 1.8 cents eachValue when redeeming Chase points through Amazon: 0.8 cents eachValue when redeeming Chase points for cash back: 1 cent each

You’ll earn points this way, and you’ll get the purchase protection included with Chase credit cards.

Cards that earn Chase Ultimate Rewards include:

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card — Chase Sapphire Preferred® CardChase Sapphire Reserve® — Chase Sapphire Reserve®Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card — Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card

To link your Chase Ultimate Rewards account with Amazon, click here. You’ll then simply log in to your Amazon account, link your Chase card, and apply your Ultimate Rewards points at checkout.

Use Amex Points on Amazon

Insider’s estimated value of Amex Membership Rewards points for travel: 1.8 cents eachValue when redeeming Amex points through Amazon: 0.7 cents eachValue when redeeming Amex points for cash back: 0.6 cents each

American Express Membership Rewards offers a very low redemption rate of 0.7 cents each for Amazon purchases — and the points value when redeeming for statement credits is even lower. If you want to make purchases with your Amex points, consider using them to purchase an American Express gift card at a rate of 1 cent per point, and then use those gift cards to buy your items.

You can earn Amex Membership Rewards points by opening and swiping cards like:

The Platinum Card® from American Express — The Platinum Card® from American ExpressAmerican Express® Gold Card — American Express® Gold CardThe Business Platinum Card® from American Express — The Business Platinum Card® from American Express

You can link your Amex Membership Rewards account with Amazon by clicking here. You’ll log in to your Amazon account, link your eligible American Express card, and choose to apply your points to your order at checkout.

Use Citi ThankYou Points on Amazon

Insider’s estimated value of Citi ThankYou points for travel: 1.6 cents eachValue when redeeming Citi ThankYou points through Amazon: 0.8 cents eachValue when redeeming Citi ThankYou points for cash back: 0.5 to 1 cent each

Per Insider’s estimations, you’ll receive just half of the average Citi ThankYou points value when redeeming your rewards for shopping with Amazon. This is not the currency to collect if you intend to regularly use your points for online shopping.

Citi issues credit cards like the Citi® Double Cash Card and Citi Custom Cash℠ Card which earn Citi ThankYou points you can use for travel, cash back, and more. Earning rewards on one of these cards and redeeming them for cash is your best route if you intend to use them for online shopping.

Other Citi credit cards that earn ThankYou points include:

Citi Premier® Card — Citi Premier® CardCiti Rewards+® Card — Citi Rewards+® CardCiti Prestige® Card (not available to new applicants)

Click here to link your Citi ThankYou account to Amazon. Then just select your Citi ThankYou card as your payment method and choose to pay with points

Use Capital One Miles on Amazon

Insider’s estimated value of Capital One miles for travel: 1.7 cents eachValue when redeeming Capital One miles through Amazon: 0.8 cents eachValue when redeeming Capital One miles for cash back: 0.5 cents each

Again, Capital One miles are best used for travel — not for Amazon purchases. You’ll receive less than half the average points value by redeeming them for shopping — a meager 0.8 cents each.

Similar to Citi ThankYou points, Capital One issues cash-back cards, the rewards of which can be converted into Capital One miles — as long as you have a qualifying Capital One miles-earning card. Examples include the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card and Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card.

Capital One credit cards that earn miles directly include:

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card — Capital One Venture Rewards Credit CardCapital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card — Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card, Capital One Spark Miles for Business — Capital One Spark Miles for Business

You can link your Capital One miles account to Amazon by clicking here. After you enroll your qualifying Capital One card, you’ll see the option to pay with Capital One miles at checkout.

Use Discover Rewards on Amazon

Insider’s estimated value when redeeming Discover Rewards for travel: 1 cent eachValue when redeeming Discover Rewards through Amazon: 1 cent eachValue when redeeming Discover Rewards for cash back: 1 cent each

Whether you collect cash back with the Discover it® Cash Back or miles with the Discover it® Miles, you can redeem them directly through Amazon to pay for all or part of your cart.

All Discover rewards are worth 1 cent each, whether you spend through Amazon or redeem for cash. Therefore, it’s more beneficial for you to make your purchase with the card and later request a statement credit instead of using your rewards for the purchase.

This ensures you’ll earn rewards for your purchase — which is especially handy if you have the Discover it® Cash Back, as its rotating bonus categories sometimes include Amazon purchases Discover It Cashback rotation.

Discover credit cards that earn rewards include:

Discover it® MilesDiscover it® Cash BackDiscover it® Student Cash BackDiscover it® chrome

Click here to link your Discover Rewards with Amazon and then select Discover as the payment method at checkout. You’ll see the option to apply your cash back at that point.

Use Hilton Points on Amazon

Insider’s estimated value of Hilton points for travel: 0.5 cents eachValue when redeeming Hilton points through Amazon: 0.2 cents eachValue when redeeming Hilton points for cash back: N/A

You’d be hard-pressed to find a currency easier to earn than Hilton points. For example, The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card currently offers a welcome bonus of The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card.

You’ll even get 6 points per dollar on everyday purchases like gas stations and U.S. restaurants, and 3 points per dollar on all other eligible purchases.

However, the redemption rate of 0.2 cents per point means you’ll get a return of as little as 0.6% back on purchases. If you intend to use Hilton points to shop on Amazon, make a cash-back credit card your daily driver, instead.

Other Hilton credit cards include:

Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card — Hilton Honors American Express Aspire CardHilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card — Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® CardHilton Honors American Express Card — 80,000 points after you spend at least $1,000 on eligible purchases in your first 3 months of account opening

Use Marriott Points on Amazon

Insider’s estimated value of Marriott points for travel: 0.7 cents eachValue when redeeming Marriott points through Amazon: Between 0.25 and 0.33 cents eachValue when redeeming Marriott points for cash back: N/A

You can’t use your Marriott points directly on the Amazon website as you can with the previous rewards currencies. However, if you navigate to Marriott Shop With Points, you can purchase an Amazon gift card with your points at the following rates:

$25 gift card — 10,000 points$50 gift card — 17,500 points$100 gift card — 30,000 points

In other words, the most value you’ll get by using your points with Amazon is 0.33 cents each — less than half the average value you’ll receive by using your points for travel.

You can earn points directly with the following Marriott Bonvoy credit cards:

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card — Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® CardMarriott Bonvoy Business® American Express® Card — Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® CardMarriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express® Card — Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express® CardMarriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card — Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit CardMarriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card — Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit CardMarriott Bonvoy Bountiful™ Card — Marriott Bonvoy Bountiful™ Card

Use Bilt Points on Amazon

Insider’s estimated value of Bilt points for travel: 1.65 cents per pointValue when redeeming Bilt rewards points through Amazon: 0.7 cents per pointValue when redeeming Bilt rewards points for cash back: N/A

You can use Bilt points directly through the Amazon website after enrolling your Bilt Mastercard® on Shop with Points. Then, when you checkout on Amazon, select the Bilt credit card and choose the number of points you’d like to apply to your order.

You’ll only get around 0.7 cents per point when you redeem on Amazon, which isn’t the best rate but better than some of the other options on this list. However, you’ll get the most value out of your reward points when you transfer to airline and hotel partners.

Click here to enroll your Bilt Mastercard® with Amazon.

Use US Bank Rewards at Amazon

Insider’s estimated value when redeeming US Bank FlexPerks/Altitude rewards points for travel: 1.5 cents per pointValue when redeeming US Bank rewards through Amazon: 1 cent per pointValue when redeeming US Bank rewards for cash back: 1 cent each

It’s easy to redeem US Bank rewards through Amazon.com checkout, and you’ll get a solid 1:1 rate. So if you have an eligible US Bank card, and are looking to redeem rewards for Amazon purchases, you’ll get a fair value. However, redeeming for travel through the US Bank portal is still a more valuable redemption option.

That said, if your main objective is to redeem on Amazon anyway, you might as well get a cash-back card versus a points-earning card. The best US Bank card option in this instance is the U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards™ Visa Signature® Card, which can earn you 6% cash back at Amazon (when selected as one of two retail brand earning categories).

You can earn US Bank rewards on the following cards:

U.S. Bank Altitude® Connect Visa Signature® Card — U.S. Bank Altitude® Connect Visa Signature® CardU.S. Bank Altitude® Go Visa Signature® Card — U.S. Bank Altitude® Go Visa Signature® CardU.S. Bank Altitude® Reserve Visa Infinite® Card — U.S. Bank Altitude® Reserve Visa Infinite® CardU.S. Bank FlexPerks® Gold American Express® Card — U.S. Bank FlexPerks® Gold American Express® CardU.S. Bank Business Leverage® Visa Signature® Card — U.S. Bank Business Leverage® Visa Signature® CardU.S. Bank Business Triple Cash Rewards World Elite Mastercard® — U.S. Bank Business Triple Cash Rewards World Elite Mastercard®

Click here to enroll your card with Shop with Points.

Use Bank of America Unlimited Cash Rewards at Amazon

Insider’s estimated value when redeeming Bank of America rewards for travel: 1 cent eachValue when redeeming Bank of America rewards through Amazon: 1 cent eachValue when redeeming Bank of America rewards for cash back: 1 cent each

The Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards Credit Card is the only Bank of America credit card eligible to be enrolled in Shop with Points. It has a no-frills cash-back program that offers a value of 1 cent per point.

It’s a no-annual-fee card and earns unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases. New cardholders can earn Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards Credit Card.

Once your card is enrolled with Shop with Points, you’ll be able to view your eligible Bank of America point balance.

Click here to enroll your Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards Credit Card with Shop with Points.

Watch for Promotional Discounts Using Points

We occasionally see promotions that give you significant value for using points at Amazon, even if you split your payment between rewards and cash. These offers will trigger when you use at least 1 credit card point at checkout.

Shop With Points at Amazon Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Is Amazon Shop With Points a good deal?

Paying with points at Amazon is almost never as good a deal as other redemptions. You won’t receive outsized value for your rewards, and the return rate you’ll get is significantly below what you can expect if you use them for travel. A big exception is the aforementioned promotions that offer a significant discount for using just a single point.

What’s the best card for shopping on Amazon?

The best credit card for shopping on Amazon depends on the types of rewards you want to earn. For many folks, it’s better to focus on cash-back credit cards where your rewards will go further towards offsetting your cart. The best credit cards for Amazon purchases include the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card , Citi® Double Cash Card, and Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express – Product Name Only.

How do I find discount promotions for using points at Amazon?

Amazon promotional discounts for shopping with points usually come to your email. You can also search online for discounts using a specific rewards currency. These offers are usually targeted, so if you haven’t received an email with a link to enroll, you may be out of luck.

