Fox News

With more than 500 days until next November’s presidential election, Fox News host Jesse Watters has already seen enough to declare it neither free nor fair.

His reason: other news networks won’t show enough of Donald Trump.

MSNBC and CNN both exercised discretion when it came to showing live footage of Trump after his arraignment Tuesday in a Miami federal court on 37 charges relating to alleged mishandling of classified documents at his Florida club, Mar-a-Lago.

Read more at The Daily Beast.