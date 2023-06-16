Google Making Millions From Ads for Fake Abortion Clinics

Jakub Porzycki

A new report from the Center For Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) has found that Google made an estimated $10.2 million from ads for fake abortion clinics over the last two years.

These fake clinics, sometimes called ‘crisis pregnancy centers,’ are a cornerstone of the anti-abortion movement, often funded and run by religious organizations. Fake clinics are set up to intercept women with unwanted pregnancies, and instead convince them to become a parent or explore adoption. Critics say they often spread misinformation and use deceptive language to lure in pregnant people, promising medical care, such as contraception and abortion, that they do not provide.

“Google is betraying the trust of hundreds of thousands of Americans seeking reproductive healthcare and services,” said Imran Ahmed, the CEO of CCDH, in the report. “Google is a willing participant and supporter of the fake clinic industry, profiting from—and even subsidizing—the anti-choice lobby’s campaigns.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.