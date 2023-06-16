Trump’s die-hard fans handed him another $6.6 million after he was indicted a second time, according to his campaign

Former U.S. President Donald Trump visits the Versailles restaurant in the Little Havana neighborhood after being arraigned in Miami, Florida.

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Donald Trump has received some $6.6 million from his fans in “a few short days,” his campaign said.

The surge in donations comes as the former president was indicted a second time on Tuesday.

The fundraising boost echoes the $15 million Trump raised when he was first indicted in March.

Former President Donald Trump says he’s once again raking in bundles of cash after being indicted. On Wednesday, he announced that his campaign raised $6.6 million in the “few short days” before and after he was arraigned.

People donating online contributed a total of $4.5 million to Trump’s 2024 campaign in the days leading up to and after his second arraignment, the former president announced in a Wednesday statement on Truth Social.

Trump separately received another $2.1 million from a Tuesday evening fundraiser at his Bedminster golf course, per his campaign’s statement.

Just hours before that fundraiser, Trump was arraigned at a federal courthouse in Miami, where he pleaded not guilty to 37 criminal counts. The former president is accused of unlawfully taking and keeping more than 100 national-security documents, and obstructing officials’ efforts to have them returned.

It’s the first time that a president has been slapped with federal charges, and comes just months after Trump became the first president to be indicted over state charges in New York in late March.

He launched an aggressive fundraising campaign back then, decrying the charges against him as a politically motivated attack — a strategy his campaign has replicated in calls for donations in the last two weeks.

Trump raised $15 million in the two weeks after his first indictment in Manhattan, giving a significant boost to his previously dwindling donations, per The New York Times. His supporters also sent him $1.5 million in the days after he falsely predicted that he would be arrested on March 21. He was instead indicted on March 30.

As he refills his election war chest, the former president is also expected to continue with his campaign efforts.

Trump is scheduled for a live appearance on Fox News with host Bret Baier on June 19. He is also slated to speak at a Michigan GOP event in honor of Abraham Lincoln on June 25.

