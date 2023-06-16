Lauren Boebert Didn’t Tell All About Her Tell-All

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday.

When Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) filed her 2022 financial disclosure in May, it was nearly indistinguishable from her 2021 report—and that could be a problem.

That’s because Boebert reported no royalties from the memoir she released last July, My American Life. Congressional guidelines and legal experts said her lack of reported income would violate House ethics rules.

Read more at The Daily Beast.