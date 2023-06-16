Fri. Jun 16th, 2023

    Steve Bannon’s Legal Woes Just Got Even Messier

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

    For months, right-wing agitator Steve Bannon has been squaring off with his former lawyers over unpaid legal bills. But Bannon is finally starting to explain why he didn’t pay at least one person on his legal team—to the tune of a half-million dollars—and the whole story sounds a lot more complex than his lawyers would like everyone to believe.

    In recent court papers, Bannon claimed that the well-connected attorney who snagged him a highly coveted presidential pardon from then-President Donald Trump for one case actually crossed a line by speaking to the feds without his permission on a totally separate matter—and continued racking up legal bills long after he’d been told to stop.

    If this story sounds familiar, that’s because it is.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

