    Two Americans Found Dead Inside Luxury Mexican Hotel Room

    Two Americans Found Dead Inside Luxury Mexican Hotel Room

    The bodies of two Americans were found in their hotel room at a luxury resort in Mexico on Tuesday, police said.

    The victims were discovered at the Hotel Rancho Pescadero in El Pescadero in the state of Baja California Sur. When paramedics arrived at around 9 p.m., the pair displayed no vital signs, local cops told ABC News.

    The Baja California Sur Attorney General’s Office identified the Americans as John Heathco, 41, and 22-year-old Abby Lutz. The office added that Lutz hailed from Newport Beach, California, but did not disclose where Heathco is from.

