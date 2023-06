NNA -nbsp;Russia on Thursday blasted Australia#39;s decision to prohibit Russia from building a new embassy after intelligence officials warned it posed a security threat.

quot;To our regret, Australia diligently continues to follow the path created by the authors of the Russophobic hysteria, which is now active in the countries of the collective West,quot; Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. — AFP

