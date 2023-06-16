Fri. Jun 16th, 2023

    Ukraine reports gains despite ‘powerful resistance’

    Jun 15, 2023

    NNA -nbsp;Kyiv on Thursday reported progress in its newly-launched counteroffensive, despite strong resistance from Russian troops.

    quot;There is a gradual but steady advance of the armed forces,quot; Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar told a briefing.

    quot;At the same time, the enemy is putting up powerful resistancequot; on the southern front, she said, referring to mined fields, kamikaze drones, and intense shelling.

    After months of building expectations Ukraine early this month launched its offensive in the south and in the east.

    Around the frontline hotspot of Bakhmut, quot;the enemy is pulling up additional reserves and is trying with all its might to prevent the advance of Ukrainian forces.quot;

    Still, Malyar reported an advance of more than three kilometres (1,8 miles) in the area of Bakhmut. — AFP

