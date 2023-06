NNA – quot;Maradaquot; Movement leader, Sleiman Frangieh, on Thursday received at his Bnachai residence, the South African Ambassador to Lebanon and Syria, Barry Philip Gilder, accompanied by his adviser, in the presence of Dr. Jean Boutros.

Discussions reportedly touched on the current general political situation in Lebanon and the region.

L.Y