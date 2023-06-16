Holocaust Survivor: I Fled Ukraine from the Nazis—Now I’m Fleeing Again

Rafael Herlich

Larisa Dzuenko has fled Ukraine twice. The first time, in July 1941, her home in the capital of Kyiv was months away from being occupied by Nazi Germany. Aged just two years old, Dzuenko fled with her Jewish mother through Russia to safety in Uzbekistan. After the end of World War Two2, Dzuenko was able to return home. In March 2022, her security in the Ukrainian capital was once again under a terrifying threat—this time from the country that helped her over 80 years earlier.

Greg Schneider, the executive vice president of the Claims Conference which announced Thursday that Germany will pay another $1.4 billion to Holocaust survivors, told The Daily Beast that Dzuenko was one of a small minority of survivors in Ukraine who decided to flee the current war.

He says around ten percent of the survivors living in Ukraine accepted offers to be evacuated since last year, including some who required medical assistance in order to leave. The remaining 90 percent, however, chose to stay. Schneider says: “What I hear all the time is: ‘When I was a kid, the Nazis drove us from our home—we will never let that happen to us again. If I die, I’m gonna die, but I’m gonna do it in my own home.’”

Read more at The Daily Beast.