Russian Troops Now Accused of Terrorizing Their Own People in Border Region

Russian troops sent to the Belgorod region on the border with Ukraine to “protect” local residents are now accused of looting and taking over people’s homes, repeating a practice they gained notoriety for in Ukraine on their own people.

Belgorod Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov got an earful about the “outrageous” behavior of troops Thursday in response to an update about everything local authorities are doing to help those who’ve fled certain villages in the region as the war spilled over into Russian territory, the independent media outlet Govorit NeMoskva reports.

“Soldiers of the Russian Federation are finding their way into many homes (even though an emergency regime has not been introduced and they have no right to enter private homes),” one woman who identified herself as a resident of Novaya Tavolzhanka wrote in response to Gladkov’s post on social media. Independent media outlets report that they verified the woman as a local resident.

