NNA -nbsp;Two ballistic missiles fired by North Korea landed in waters within Japan#39;s exclusive economic zone on Thursday, a Tokyo defence ministry official told reporters.

The zone extends up to 200 nautical miles from Japan#39;s coast, beyond the limits of its territorial waters.

quot;Two ballistic missiles fell inside the EEZ,quot; said Kimi Onoda, parliamentary vice-minister of defence. — AFP

