Morocco to host 53rd session of Arab Information Ministers Council on June 21

Morocco will host, on June 21, the 53rd session of the Council of Arab Information Ministers.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Arab League said that preparations for this ministerial session of the Council, which will be held in cooperation with the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States, will be marked by the meetings, on Monday and Tuesday, of the 17th session of the Executive Bureau and the 99th session of the Standing Committee for Arab Media.

The League added that the delegation from the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States will be led by Ahmed Rachid Khattabi, Assistant Secretary General of the Arab League, in charge of the Media and Communications Department.

In a statement to the press, Khattabi stressed that the Standing Committee on Arab Media would examine the working documents prepared by the Technical Secretariat of the Council of Ministers of Information, on the basis of constructive contributions from member states and relevant partners, before submitting them to the Executive Bureau for approval by the Council of Ministers.

He added that the meeting agenda will be dominated by continued media support for the legitimate Palestinian cause and occupied Al Quds, follow-up to the Arab media abroad action plan, including the observatory project and the integrated platform.

These also include updating the Arab media strategy and developing its action plan, implementing the objectives of the Arab Media Map for Sustainable Development 2030, including media and environmental education in curricula, and developing a unified strategy for dealing with international media companies, he continued. — MAP news agency

