NNA – Caretaker Minister of National Defense, Maurice Sleem, on Thursday met in his office at the ministry, Caretaker Minister of Justice, Judge Henry Khoury.

Discussions reportedly touched on the latest developments, especially those related to issues of a legal and constitutional nature.

Caretaker Minister Sleem later met with nbsp;MP Faisal Al-Sayegh, over the current general situation in the country.

