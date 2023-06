NNA – Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on Friday received at his Yarzeh office, a delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of South Korea, headed by the Ministryrsquo;s Director General, Kang Joo-yeon, in the presence of Korean Ambassador to Lebanon, Il Park, and Korean Military Attacheacute;, Colonel Oh Jae-ho.

Discussions reportedly touched on cooperation relations between the armies of the two countries.

