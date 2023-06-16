Fri. Jun 16th, 2023

    Caretaker Finance Minister meets EU’s Viezzer and EIB’s Mikulova over funded projects for 2023

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Finance, Dr. Yousef Al-Khalil, on Thursday received the Head of Cooperation at the EU delegation, Alessandro Viezzer, and the European Investment Bank nbsp;(EIB) Representative in Beirut, Kristina Mikulova, with an accompanyingnbsp; delegation.

    Issues of cooperation between the European Union, the European Investment Bank and Lebanon were discussed.

    According to a statement from the Ministryrsquo;s press office, Caretaker Minister Al-Khalil hailed the quot;existing cooperation,quot; and said discussions focused on projects funded by the European Union and the European Bank for the year 2023, ldquo;which include water, sanitation, and alternative energy.quot;

