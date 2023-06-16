Fri. Jun 16th, 2023

    News

    American Man Arrested After Fatal Attack at Fairytale Castle in Germany

    By

    Jun 15, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    American Man Arrested After Fatal Attack at Fairytale Castle in Germany

    Michael Dalder/Reuters

    An American is suspected of attacking and sexually assaulting two women near a popular castle in Germany, local authorities said Thursday.

    One of the women died from injuries sustained during the attack at the tourist hotspot, which inspired the Disney castle in Sleeping Beauty.

    A 30-year-old U.S. national fled the scene after the attack on Wednesday, in which the suspect allegedly attempted to sexually assault two female tourists before pushing them off a steep slope near the Marienbruecke bridge.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    🔴 Live: African leaders arrive in Ukraine in self-proclaimed bid to broker peace

    Jun 16, 2023
    News

    Ryanair fired its chief pilot after an investigation found he harassed junior female pilots and altered flight schedules to fly alongside them, reports say

    Jun 16, 2023
    News

    How to watch The Ashes live stream online for free from anywhere

    Jun 16, 2023

    You missed

    News

    🔴 Live: African leaders arrive in Ukraine in self-proclaimed bid to broker peace

    Jun 16, 2023
    News

    Ryanair fired its chief pilot after an investigation found he harassed junior female pilots and altered flight schedules to fly alongside them, reports say

    Jun 16, 2023
    News

    How to watch The Ashes live stream online for free from anywhere

    Jun 16, 2023
    News

    Top GOP Senate Recruit Faces Lawsuit Over Wild Plane Crash

    Jun 16, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy