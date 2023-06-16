American Man Arrested After Fatal Attack at Fairytale Castle in Germany

Michael Dalder/Reuters

An American is suspected of attacking and sexually assaulting two women near a popular castle in Germany, local authorities said Thursday.

One of the women died from injuries sustained during the attack at the tourist hotspot, which inspired the Disney castle in Sleeping Beauty.

A 30-year-old U.S. national fled the scene after the attack on Wednesday, in which the suspect allegedly attempted to sexually assault two female tourists before pushing them off a steep slope near the Marienbruecke bridge.

