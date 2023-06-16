Fri. Jun 16th, 2023

    News

    The Wagner boss is rejecting Putin’s push for mercenaries to sign contracts with the Russian army, calling it ‘the path of shame’

    By

    Jun 15, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,
    The Wagner boss is rejecting Putin’s push for mercenaries to sign contracts with the Russian army, calling it ‘the path of shame’

    Wagner mercenary group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin (right) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (left).

    Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images/Contributor

    Wagner Group head Yevgeny Priogzhin rejected Vladimir Putin’s push to have mercenaries sign contracts with the Russian army.
    He said his fighters will not “go down the path of shame again,” according to the UK intelligence. 
    Priogzhin has been a harsh critic of the Russian Military of Defense and Putin’s handling of the war in Ukraine.

    Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Priogzhin is rejecting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s push to force mercenary fighters with the group to sign official contracts with the Russian Army, UK intelligence said in a Thursday update. 

    “None of Wagner’s fighters are ready to go down the path of shame again. That is why they will not sign the contracts,” Priogzhin said, according to the UK’s Ministry of Defense

    On June 10, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that “volunteer formations” like Wagner Group fighters must sign official contracts with the Russian Army, the UK intel sources said. Putin on Tuesday endorsed the move on TV.

    Wagner fighters were on the frontlines of fighting in Ukraine and suffered heavy losses while Priogzhin complained that they were not getting support or ammo from Russia.

    The UK update added that Priogzhin “has been aiming vitriolic criticism” at the Russian military but had until now deferred to Putin’s rulings. 

    —Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) June 15, 2023

    As Insider previously reported, Russia is working to get a handle on Priogzhin and his Wagner Group, who have been fighting alongside Russia in their monthslong war in Ukraine.

    One expert described the relationship between the Russian army and the Wagner Group as “dysfunctional.” 

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    News

    🔴 Live: African leaders arrive in Ukraine in self-proclaimed bid to broker peace

    Jun 16, 2023
    News

    Ryanair fired its chief pilot after an investigation found he harassed junior female pilots and altered flight schedules to fly alongside them, reports say

    Jun 16, 2023
    News

    How to watch The Ashes live stream online for free from anywhere

    Jun 16, 2023

    You missed

    News

    🔴 Live: African leaders arrive in Ukraine in self-proclaimed bid to broker peace

    Jun 16, 2023
    News

    Ryanair fired its chief pilot after an investigation found he harassed junior female pilots and altered flight schedules to fly alongside them, reports say

    Jun 16, 2023
    News

    How to watch The Ashes live stream online for free from anywhere

    Jun 16, 2023
    News

    Top GOP Senate Recruit Faces Lawsuit Over Wild Plane Crash

    Jun 16, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy