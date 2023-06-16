Fri. Jun 16th, 2023

    Glenda Jackson: Fierce and Singular to the Very End

    Glenda Jackson: Fierce and Singular to the Very End

    The idea of dying while at work, on stage, seemed “pretentious,” the actor Glenda Jackson once said to this reporter, laughing. It reminded her of the story of Laurence Olivier telling fellow actor Sybil Thorndike that he thought he was going to die during a performance.

    “One way to see it is that it’s a wonderful way to go,” said Jackson. “The other is: how unprofessional.” She laughed. “I prefer to go with the latter, I bloody do.”

    As it was, Jackson died Thursday at home in Blackheath, southeast London, aged 87 after a brief illness. Her agent Lionel Larner said she had recently completed filming The Great Escaper, alongside Michael Caine.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

