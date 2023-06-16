10-Year-Old’s Stand on Racism Stuns Oregon City Council Meeting

City of Redmond, Oregon

A child dominated an Oregon council meeting this week when he schooled attendees about the harsh realities of racism after a dead raccoon was dropped at the doorstep of the city’s mayor.

On June 5, Redmond Mayor Ed Fitch, who is white, discovered a harrowing note taped over the corpse of a dead raccoon at the front door of his law office. Fitch did not disclose the full content of the letter, but he told The Washington Post that it contained “intimidating” language concerning him and Redmond’s first and only Black city councilperson, Clifford Evelyn.

“It looked like the raccoon had bled out, right there,” Fitch previously told the Post.

Read more at The Daily Beast.