    The Sara Bareilles ‘Waitress’ Movie Makes You Wish You Saw the ‘Waitress’ Musical

    The Sara Bareilles 'Waitress' Movie Makes You Wish You Saw the 'Waitress' Musical

    Musical theater, in several respects, is one of the less-accessible forms of mainstream entertainment. There’s the oft-prohibitive cost of a ticket, let alone one that gets you a good view of the stage. Shows can be long in length, rigid in schedule, and brief in run; and only so many places are equipped to house the most expensive, attractive productions. Plus, the medium is commonly referred to as “Broadway” for a reason—access to the Big Apple is not required, but it might as well be.

    Watching movies, conversely, is a treat for any Average Jo(e). Which is why the filmed theatrical show is a particularly good use of the medium. There’s no longer a need to book a weeknight trip out to NYC’s dirty belly button to see a couple Founding Fathers rap, when we Disney+ subscribers can veg out at home. Soon, we’ll be doing the same for Sara Bareilles’ Waitress, whose stage-to-film adaptation premiered at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival.

    Still, something feels wrong to me about going the other way: bring a movie to the stage and back again. I’m well aware that adapting a non-musical film for Broadway and adding some songs where there weren’t any before is nothing novel. Still, I find it depressing at best and ungodly at worst. (Broadway gets away with staging a song-and-dance take on Heathers, but we’d all rage if Hollywood tried to make The Music Man with zero music!) To rip the cinematic out of cinema for a live show, then try to bring cinema back into the equation is the definition of anathema to me.

