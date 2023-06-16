Thoughtful Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts You Can Send Instantly Online

Scouted/The Daily Beast/iStock.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re a chronic last-minute shopper or have had an insanely busy month, we’re all guilty of forgetting to buy a gift for graduations, anniversaries, Christmas, baby showers, and, well, the list goes on. With Father’s Day coming up this weekend (Sunday, June 18), the clock is ticking to start your gift shopping. Even if you didn’t wait till the last second to start shopping, it can be especially challenging to gift someone who lives far away and that you won’t be seeing in real life this year, which is why finding last-minute gifts you can send online is a game-changer. After all, having the forethought to shop for the appropriate gift for the occasion or event in question, wrap it, and then send it off in time is something that can seem nearly impossible—regardless of what time of year it is.

Because I, too, am a lifelong procrastinator (I literally wait until Christmas Eve to do my gift shopping every damn year without fail), I’ve rounded up a few solid gifts you can send online—many of which arrive instantly via email or text. Best of all, these e-gifts, if you will, are actually thoughtful, so they won’t give away the fact that you waited until the very last second to think about it—even if you did. Of course, even if you have planned ahead, you can send these awesome gifts ahead of time, too—they’re great gifts regardless of the delivery method.

Read more at The Daily Beast.