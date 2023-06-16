Why are hundreds of people watching a 24/7 livestream of the I-95 getting rebuilt?

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro/Twitter

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro announced there’s a livestream of the I-95 being rebuilt.

Hundreds of people are streaming the 24/7 footage as of Thursday afternoon.

Why?

Footage of the I-95 highway getting rebuilt is being livestreamed on Twitter, and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is very excited about it.

“The livestream is here, Pennsylvania,” he tweeted Thursday. “To chart our progress and give everyone a sense of timing, we’re launching our 24/7 livestream where you can watch I-95 get rebuilt. Government is working for the good people of Pennsylvania.”

Hundreds of people are watching the livestream; it has 430 viewers as of 1:52 p.m. ET.

Why? We have no idea.

A section of the I-95 collapsed on Sunday after a truck beneath the overpass burst into flames. The highway is one of the busiest in the country and repairing the section of road is expected to take months.

If you’re one of the people watching the stream, please email me at ssheth@insider.com. I’d love to know why.

