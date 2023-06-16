Bill de Blasio Is Super Pissed He’s Gotta Cough Up for His Failed 2020 Run

REUTERS//Carlo Allegri

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio must pony up nearly $500,000 for bringing his NYPD protective detail along on out-of-town trips during his ill-advised pipe dream of a presidential run in 2019, New York City’s ethics watchdog ruled Thursday.

But as soon as the decision was issued, de Blasio hit back with a lawsuit against the watchdog itself and the city he once governed, saying he shouldn’t have to pay.

The city covered the officers’ salaries and overtime, and covered the detail’s travel expenses while accompanying de Blasio on 31 trips during his doomed campaign, the municipal Conflicts of Interest Board (COIB) said in its findings. “This NYPD security detail incurred $319,794.20 in travel costs, excluding NYPD salary and overtime.”

