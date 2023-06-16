Fri. Jun 16th, 2023

    New York Lovers Allegedly Used Burner Phones and Power Tools to Murder Ex-Hubby

    New York Lovers Allegedly Used Burner Phones and Power Tools to Murder Ex-Hubby

    U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of New York

    A New York husband and wife allegedly used burner phones, heavy machinery and meticulous planning to murder the wife’s ex-husband and thoroughly cover their tracks, federal prosecutors allege.

    Nicholas and Jamie Orsini were arrested Thursday for the 2020 death of Steven Kraft, Jamie’s ex-husband and the father of two of her children.

    An 18-page criminal complaint unsealed Thursday charged the Orsinis with conspiracy and carjacking resulting in death. It also laid out the extraordinary lengths the couple allegedly went to in their scheme to carjack Kraft, kill him, and dispose of his car and his body.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

