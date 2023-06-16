Disney CFO Christine McCarthy, who was seen as a possible contender to be CEO, is stepping down

Christine McCarthy.

Disney CFO Christine McCarthy is stepping down and taking a family medical leave, the company announced.

Longtime Disney exec Kevin Lansberry will serve as interim CFO.

McCarthy has been instrumental in helping CEO Bob Iger tackle Disney’s challenges since his return as CEO in 2022.

Kevin Lansberry, EVP and CFO of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, will serve as interim CFO, starting July 1. McCarthy will serve as a strategic advisor and help the company identify her successor.

“Christine McCarthy is one of the most admired financial executives in America, and her impact on The Walt Disney Company during 23 years of dedicated service cannot be overstated,” Iger said in a statement.

McCarthy is one of a handful of Iger lieutenants he’s leaned on to tackle Disney’s challenges since his return in November for a second tour as CEO. She attracted unusual attention for a CFO when, according to a Wall Street Journal report, she raised concerns about Iger’s predecessor Bob Chapek to Disney’s board weeks before a disastrous earnings call and Chapek’s subsequent ouster.

According to another Journal report, McCarthy called Iger in late November to ask if he’d consider coming back as CEO. He was receptive to the idea and, two days later, accepted the Disney board’s offer to return.

McCarthy joined Disney in 2000 and served as treasurer before becoming CFO in 2015. She’s respected on Wall Street and has long had Iger’s confidence.

